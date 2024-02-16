Chilli Responds To Usher Over Rejected Marriage Proposal: Report

Usher's recent interview with PEOPLE, published Thursday (February 15), saw him reflect on the heartbreak of TLC signer Chilli turning down his hand for marriage after years of dating back in 2004. However, according to the outlet's reportedly close source to her, she doesn't really see it as that big of a deal. Moreover, the publication claimed via this alleged source that the 52-year-old vocalist "is unbothered by the recent hoopla involving her past relationship." It's unclear exactly what that means, and whether or not the Super Bowl halftime performer should feel good or bad about that statement, but it seems like it's all just a thing of the past and doesn't warrant any old wounds opening back up.

"I was her number one fan, and she was my superstar," Usher told PEOPLE. "At the age of 8, I put her poster on my wall and said, ‘Man, that girl is so beautiful. One day, I’m going to meet her.’ I was a young man, and she had very specific rules that didn’t work for me. We were missing each other.

Usher & Chilli In 2003

Chilli and Usher at Akil Rucker's Birthday Party - September 17, 2003 (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I really did want to have a different type of relationship where she was there with me, and she couldn’t be," Usher continued. "She didn’t believe that I was actually in love with her as much as I was. I wanted to marry her, I proposed. She said to me, 'No.' I went through a great deal of pain after that. Not trusting women or wanting to open up. I hurt her too, but the situation broke my heart." However, it's not the only past flame that came up in the Confessions star's life recently. His ex Tameka Foster pulled up to his halftime show last Sunday in support of his spectacle.

Meanwhile, we know that the Dallas native is in a much happier romantic place in his life right now. He and longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea married earlier this month, and it's great to see him celebrate that. We'll see if there's anything else left over from this recent look into his relationship history. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Usher.

