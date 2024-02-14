Tameka Foster Reacts To Usher's New Marriage

Usher has been in the news quite a bit over the last few days, which has subsequently led to headlines about Tameka Foster. Foster and Usher used to be married a few decades ago. However, they ended up getting divorced back in 2009. Regardless, the two have grown a lot since that time and seem to be on good terms. For instance, we found out over the weekend that Foster was supporting Usher while he performed at the Super Bowl. It was a massive performance and it elicited a ton of praise.

Moreover, it was revealed by outlets like TMZ that Usher got married to Jennifer Goicoechea while out in Las Vegas. Overall, this news was a bit of a surprise, but it is clear that Usher wanted to get back into the swing of things marriage wise. Of course, this led to some comments about Foster and how she may feel about all of this. However, in a new interview with TMZ, Foster revealed that she is doing just fine. In fact, she is over that part of her life and is even happy that her ex has found love.

Tameka Foster Speaks

Additionally, she went on to say that her ex is an amazing father to their two kids. So there you have it folks. There is no point trying to turn a positive into a negative. That said, Usher continues to get praise for his recent halftime show performance. There was even some controversy thanks to the whole Alicia Keys debacle. Regardless, his performance is one that people will remember for a very long time. Hopefully, the NFL can get someone equally as talented, next year.

