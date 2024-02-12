Usher Has Tameka Foster's Support, Ex-Wife Hits Up Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher's Super Bowl halftime show was a treat to witness last night (February 11), and a lot of people showed out for it. Whether it was other celebrities or legions of fans, it seemed like everyone had something great to say about the spectacle. Not only that, but it seems like folks from his past also showed up to support him, including his ex-wife Tameka Foster. She posted a video of herself at the event on her social media, and an Instagram Story clip even seemingly shows her with another partner there. As such, it was a pretty wholesome and heartening thing to witness, as we'd much rather see supportive divorces than toxic relationships.

Furthermore, Usher and Tameka Foster were married from 2007 to 2009, and a lot of ink's been spilled on their fling from both parties and even spectators. They had a lot of ups and downs, including cheating claims and other issues, but it seems like they're in a better place right now. Also, enough time has passed to make their relationship easier to digest in hindsight, so a lot of that discussion wasn't as toxic as it could've been at the split's inception. Not even romantic baggage can contain one's excitement from a show from such an amazing performer.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Slams Usher Over Alicia Keys Super Bowl Embrace

Tameka Foster Parties At Her Ex-Husband Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show: Watch

However, this wasn't the only rift that Usher seemed to heal up with this Super Bowl halftime show. Chris Brown recently gave him his props for the extravaganza with a fire emoji on his Instagram Story. For those unaware, the two were involved in an alleged brawl during Breezy's 34th birthday party lat year. While that situation never really cleared up in terms of what actually happened, seems like all that's water under the bridge if it was actually true.

Meanwhile, as for Mr. Raymond and Tameka Foster, her previous infidelity claims seem to have settled. Hopefully the two can continue to find ways to come together and celebrate each other on their individual journeys. After all, it's what fans want to see from their favs, and the standard they should hold them to. For more news and the latest updates on Usher, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Usher’s Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Addresses Marriage To Singer In Memoir: Report