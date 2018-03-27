attendance
- MusicUsher Has Tameka Foster's Support, Ex-Wife Hits Up Super Bowl Halftime ShowIt's nice to see that a former partner can still enjoy the R&B superstar's exploits, and seemingly with a new man by her side.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDiddy Won't Attend Grammys This Year: ReportAccording to The Hollywood Reporter, a source close to Sean Combs' team said that he will choose not to attend the 2024 ceremony.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDiddy Says He Will Be Attending Rick Ross' Car ShowDiddy wants to bring his private jet to Rick Ross' car show.By Cole Blake
- MusicLive Concerts Returning Sooner Than Expected, But There's A CatchLive Nation is implementing new social distancing measures, including cutting venue capacity by 80%, in order to bring back the live concert experience.By Lynn S.
- SportsNBA Warns Teams To Prepare For Chance Of Playing Without Fans Amid CoronavirusNBA sent a memo Friday warning teams about the possibility of playing games without fans in attendance.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBarack Obama Pens Touching Tribute To Nipsey HussleKaren Civil took on the responsibility of reading Obama's tribute at Nipsey Hussle's public eulogy.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Prepares For 3rd Wave Of Copyright War Against New Zealand PoliticianEminem refuses to idly watch the Pirates make away with his fortune.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Breaks "75,580" Houston Attendance Record: "I'm OD Honored"Last night, Cardi B powered through a debilitating illness to shatter an attendance record held by Garth Brooks.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Shatters Attendance Record: 81,000 Aussie Fans Join Together For "Lose Yourself"81 thou+ singing "Lose Yourself" at the top of their lungs, it all went down in Australia.By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James Watches On As Zion Williamson & Duke Defeat Virginia 81-71The Duke Blue Devils refuse to buckle under pressure.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Reportedly Requests For Late-Night Studio AccessR. Kelly's still itching to get in his studio.By Chantilly Post
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce Credited With Bumping The Louvre's Attendance By 25%Carter power. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsCleveland Cavaliers Tickets Are Being Resold At $2 In The "Post-LeBron Era"The Cleveland Cavaliers are evidently in a period of recession.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuelz Santana Denied Permission To Attend VMA's By Court: ReportThe judge on Juelz Santana's case denied him permission to attend the VMA's in New York City.By Aron A.
- SocietyDonald Trump Fires Shots At Jay-Z During Presidential AddressDonald Trump is salty about Jay-Z's political reproach.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Continues To Hint At MMA Debut After Attending Bellator 19950 Cent is cooking something up.By Matthew Parizot
- Sports"Bey-Z" Courtside For Golden State Warriors' Game 1 BlowoutGame 1 was a "Tale of Two Cities." By Devin Ch
- MusicDJ Khaled Performed Pre-Game For Miami Marlins & Almost Nobody Showed UpNobody showed up to catch DJ Khaled's pre-game performance at the Marlins game.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyAttending Concerts Every Two Weeks Increases Wellbeing & Lifespan According To StudyWe're talking nine years.By Chantilly Post