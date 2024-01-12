Diddy Won't Attend Grammys This Year: Report

The various sexual assault allegations against Diddy sent shockwaves throughout the industry, both in his own career and that of so many others. Moreover, as one of music's most prolific and wide-ranging moguls, it's clear that this has affected a lot of pop culture these days. One question that folks had, for example, is whether Sean Combs will attend the 2024 Grammys, given his nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album for The Love Album: Off The Grid. It marks his first solo nomination since 2004, in which he won Best Rap Group/Duo Performance for "Shake Ya Tailfeather" featuring Nelly and Murphy Lee.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Diddy will not attend this year's ceremony, taking place on February 4. This news allegedly comes directly from one of his representatives, who spoke to the outlet about this decision as he also faces shut-outs from reality TV programs and many more consequences. Furthermore, back in December, the Recording Academy stated to Radar Online that they are "taking this matter very seriously and are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves." If this news is true, then perhaps we will never know how the Grammys' organizers would've truly handled this situation.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the REVOLT & AT&T Summit on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Regardless, we have a not-so-promising idea. For example, this is what the Recording Academy's CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., expressed when The Hollywood Reporter asked him about other controversial figures like Louis C.K. and Dave Chappelle receiving Grammy nominations last year. "We don’t control who the voters vote for," he stated. "If voters feel like a creator deserves a nomination, they’re going to vote for them.

"If there’s someone that’s been nominated that we don’t necessarily agree with, we’re not going to remove a nomination," Mason Jr. continued. "We’re never going to be in the business of evaluat[ing] them on the scale of morality. Our job is to evaluate the art and the quality of the art. The thing that we can control is making sure that people that attend our events feel safe… and don’t feel threatened by anyone." For more news and the latest updates on Diddy, stay logged into HNHH.

