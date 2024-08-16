Pretty Vee Gets Cooked Online For Racist New Video

Pretty Vee's latest social media antic resulted in a lot of outraged and offended responses online, and it's not hard to see why.

Pretty Vee has had a pretty hectic few months in the public eye, catching heat for her Sonya Massey comments and other online antics. Moreover, the most recent of these is a new video she uploaded online that depicts her, for lack of a better description, making fun of Asian culture to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion and Yuki Chiba's "Mamushi." The comedian dances and salutes in a pretty mocking way, and while it's clear that it's just meant as a joke and not an attack, a lot of people didn't find it very funny. We'll see if she responds to this backlash in any significant way.

Elsewhere, Pretty Vee recently stepped into the online space to defend B. Simone after a brief and unintentional social media spat with Soulja Boy. "Don't play with me @souljaboy. You better play with them ones like this but not @thebsimone. Again she said what she said, now WHAT. I rebuke you in the name of Jesus you living creature [several crying-laughing emojis]." We doubt that this scuffle will escalate beyond an isolated viral moment, but it's Soulja... We wouldn't put anything past him.

Pretty Vee Faces Heavy Backlash For Offensive Clip

Back to Pretty Vee, though, she also went viral recently for making fun of her ex Rick Ross' Vancouver incident with Drake fans during her comedy show. For those who didn't catch that story, Rozay played Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track at a festival in the city, and allegedly refused to turn it off at folks' request. Then, a group of OVO die-hards confronted Ross and his entourage, resulting in a fight that the rapper feels the aftermath of to this day. In fact, one of these guys actually released a diss track against him, despite the sad reality that he will probably never respond.