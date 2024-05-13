21 Savage Hits Soulja Boy With An Ominous Threat After Dissing Metro Boomin's Late Mother

21 Savage is an artist who had been relatively quiet on social media throughout the beef between Drake, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar. However, yesterday, the artist came out and said that he is not about picking sides. He loves Metro and he loves Drake, and he believes that they will eventually be able to patch things up. It was an incredibly mature way of looking at things, and fans commended 21 for being a real one in all of this. Although he did find himself at the center of another beef on Sunday.

As many of you already know, Metro Boomin and Soulja Boy are embroiled in a feud that was sparked by an old Metro tweet in which he made fun of Soulja Boy. This subsequently led to some tweets that were beyond disrespectful. Soulja essentially began making fun of Metro Boomin and his mother, who was tragically killed in an act of domestic violence. Yesterday was Mother's Day, which made the diss that much worse. Well, as you can see down below, 21 Savage issued a response that will definitely make Soulja Boy think twice about continuing with his antics.

21 Savage Does Not Take Kindly To Soulja Boy's Antics

"Speaking on a n***a mama like shit a game you gone shit on yourself when I see you boy," 21 said. Fans were quick to tell Soulja Boy to cut it out, although he kept going throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. Only time will tell whether or not he chooses to take this further on Monday. In 2024, we have seen a whole lot of rap beef, and there is no telling when it will end.

