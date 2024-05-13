Soulja Boy Tells 21 Savage He Never Claimed To Run Atlanta In Leaked Video

Soulja Boy is in some heavy beef right now with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage over old beats, old tweets, and old news about Atlanta conflicts. Moreover, one of 21's alleged associates posted a video online of Soulja relaying to him and his team that he never claimed to run Atlanta, something that apparently caused friction between these parties. It seems like this was in a similar vein to an apology, but it's unclear exactly what conflict, statement, or situation caused this reach-out. Either way, everyone is definitely in a more combative space right now, so we'll see what happens.

Furthermore, 21 Savage himself stepped in to sternly warn Soulja Boy that he was playing with fire by going at him and Metro Boomin. "Speaking on a n***a mama like shit a game you gone s**t on yourself when I see you boy," he tweeted at the "Crank Dat" pioneer on Monday (May 13). Metro has seemingly and mostly ignored the situation online, but knowing Soulja's social media presence, we doubt he will let up anytime soon. In a year with so much beef already, this came out of nowhere and from pretty petty places if it's really about beats and subtweets.

Also, this feud took a particularly nasty turn due to it really spiraling out of control on Mother's Day, which let Soulja Boy stoop to the lowest of lows. He wished Metro Boomin a happy Mother's Day, whose mother was killed by her partner, who then took his own life, years ago. Not only that, but the 33-year-old continued to throw dirt on Metro's mother's name online and mocked her passing. It reminded many fans of how quickly personal things can get in rap feuds, as if the producer's beef with Drake wasn't enough proof of that.

Meanwhile, Soulja Boy still holds no mercy for neither 21 Savage nor Metro Boomin, but hopefully the tide changes and they can at least all calm down. Rap beef has been a tiring endeavor this year alone, and if it's over old news, one has to wonder why they keep up with it. Regardless, it's all online, so whatever show they put on will get gawks from us either way. Let's just hope that they circle things back around to artistry and careers.

