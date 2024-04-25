Soulja Boy Has Fans Feeling Skeptical After Expressing Interest In Buying TikTok

Soulja Boy is an artist who has had many of his songs go viral over the years. Overall, virality has been a massive part of the Soulja Boy brand. However, there is no doubt that there are limits to this. This is especially true with the latest news pertaining to none other than TikTok. The platform is set to be banned in the United States of the company refuses to get a new owner. Ultimately, this is a massive issue and a lot of people are upset with the government for doing this. That said, President Joe Biden has signed off on it, which means it is law.

Yesterday, Soulja Boy lamented how much he hates the decision. In the tweets collected below by DJ Akademiks, Soulja explained just how bad this precedent is. Essentially, the government can decide to ban any app at any time, if they so choose. This subsequently led to the artist saying that he would be down to go out and buy TikTok if given the opportunity. Of course, this would be a massive purchase for Soulja Boy, although one that probably isn't affordable without an absurd loan of some sort.

Soulja Boy Speaks

Fans noted that Soulja Boy likely doesn't have the funds for such a purchase. "I don’t think he knows how much tiktok is worth," one person wrote. "Bro makes so much money from tik tok hes just worry about that," said another. Others had interesting insights about the platform and how the governments in other countries have effectively shut down American platforms. Either way, things are not looking good for TikTok right now, no matter how you swing it.

Let us know what you think about the TikTok ban and some of Soulja Boy's plans, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that TikTok will eventually sell so it can stay in the United States? Or is it destined to fail right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

