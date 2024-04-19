JT Gets Creative In Overcoming TikTok & UMG Dispute

It's no secret that Universal Music Group's decision to pull their music from TikTok has wreaked havoc on artists and their promotional tactics. Luckily for JT, however, she has a plan to get around it. Earlier this week, the City Girl turned solo star announced her upcoming single "Okay," which is expected to appear on her upcoming mixtape, City Cinderella. While she's with UMG, she doesn't plan on letting the algorithm mute the track, getting in the way of her success.

JT took to Twitter/X yesterday to unveil her plan. Before urging social media users to pre-save her song, she told them to spread distorted versions of it across TikTok. “Remember I’m with UMG so once song is out Tik Tok will be muted," she wrote. "So try to get a distorted sound going I have one on my Tik Tok use it if you want or make your own IDC just spread the sound."

JT Urges Fans To "Get A Distorted Sound Going"

"Okay" is available for pre-save now, and hopefully, JT's plan will prove to be effective. Listeners are already eager to hear the full version and think the femcee has yet another hit on her hands. It's not the only exciting thing she has on the way, however. JT still has a few dates left on her first-ever headlining solo tour. She's scheduled to stop in West Palm Beach, Baltimore, New York, and more in the coming weeks.

The Miami-born performer has faced some criticism for her choice of venues on the tour, namely from GloRilla during their Twitter feud earlier this month. Fortunately, it doesn't look like she's taken it to heart. She jokingly told a crowd this week that she hasn't had a "wack cookout" yet. Are you looking forward to JT's new single "Okay"? What about her plan to bypass TikTok's dispute with UMG? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

