Muni Long Calls Out UMG As It Removes Music From TikTok

Earlier this week, Universal Music Group threatened to pull its artists' music from TikTok. Reportedly, this is all over a contract dispute, and Muni Long isn't having it. The performer took to social media today to weigh in on the debacle, making it clear that she'd prefer for her music to stay on the platform. “I mean it’s not like they are refusing to support my music until I prove that it’s valuable by investing my own money and maybe possibly lucking up on a hot TikTok trend or anything like that," she captioned a clip of herself, looking undoubtedly fed up.

“Universal Music Group said,” text in the clip also reads alongside the audio, “That song. Y’all know which one I’m talking about. Wrap it up by the weekend.” Unfortunately, the platform wasn't able to reach an agreement with UMG. The company demanded fair compensation for artists, "protecting human artists from the harmful effects of AI," and more.

Muni Long Shares Her Thoughts On UMG's TikTok Takedowns

TikTok shared a statement in response, accusing UMG of being greedy, and putting their needs ahead of those of artists and their fans. "It is sad and disappointing that Universal Music Group has put their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters," the statement reads. "Despite Universal's false narrative and rhetoric, the fact is they have chosen to walk away from the powerful support of a platform with well over a billion users that serves as a free promotional and discovery vehicle for their talent."

It continued, "TikTok has been able to reach 'artist-first' agreements with every other label and publisher. Clearly, Universal's self-serving actions are not in the best interests of artists, songwriters and fans." What do you think of Muni Long weighing in on UMG removing several of its artists' songs from TikTok? Do you agree with her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

