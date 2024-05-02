TikTok Will Have Ariana Grande, The Weeknd And More Back On The Platform After Striking New Deal

A major battle over the future of how music is used on social media and how labels are paid for it may have just come to a close. After months of speculation about what Universal Music Group would do if they couldn't come to an agreement with social media platform TikTok. The conflict was over paying out royalties for song use and the deal collapsed. As a result, UMG removed their music catalog from the app earlier this year. Fans were left unable to add songs from some of their favorite artists to their videos and found some of their older clips entirely muted.

That was months ago and there hadn't been many updates since. That was at least until earlier this week when the label and social media platform surprised fans. They made the announcement that a new deal had been reached that would return all of UMG's songs to the platform. The change hasn't been fully enacted yet with some users still finding older videos in their catalog muted. It's expected that the music will return to the platform within one to two weeks. The companies declined to release any hard financial data about the agreement they came to.

Read More: Too Short Speaks On TikTok Music And Embracing The New Age Sound

UMG and TikTok Reach New Agreement

The future of the entire TikTok platform could be in Jeopardy after a recent piece of legislation passed in the United States. Last month, President Biden signed a new bill into law that's attempting to ban the platform. They're calling for it to be removed unless its sold to new ownership. Experts claim that fans of the social media app won't have to worry about it disappearing any time soon. Regardless the long term stability of the platform was certainly rocked by the ruling. That made the short term win of returning music to the platform a much needed victory.

What do you think of Universal Music Group and TikTok finally reaching an agreement to bring all of the labels songs to the platform? Do you think the debacle will lead other labels to try similar tactics when negotiating with the social media app? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: JT Gets Creative In Overcoming TikTok & UMG Dispute

[Via]