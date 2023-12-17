Blueface Challenges Soulja Boy To A Fight

Blueface has continued his feud with Soulja Boy, going as far as to challenge the veteran rapper to a physical fight. "Soulja meet me tomorrow 5pm at Glendale park bro neutral area nobody hood or none bring whoever you want bro please show up an run my fade on sY," Blue wrote on X in the early hours of Sunday morning. Furthermore, Blue also continued to bring up the fact that he had previously slept with Soulja's BM. "This his Bm right here….shouldn’t have brought up Jaidyn f-ck n-gga….play this at the versus an it’s over," Blue wrote on X alongside a video.

Blue and Soulja are currently beefing over claims both made about a hypothetical Verzuz battle between them. The feud started when Soulja dismissed Blue's catalog, suggesting that the LA rapper would simply perform "Thotiana" five times. Blue responded by saying he'd slept with Soulja's aforementioned BM. "I hit yah Bm already soulja boy ask her who perform better hit for hit. I ain’t never told one lie he naming all these people he got songs with he don’t even know me an his Bm made a whole album. My d-ck is bigger than yours," Blue shot back.

Blueface Explains How Protective Of Jaidyn Alexis He Is

Furthermore, the feud also lead to Blue revealing the sort of person he becomes when people bring up his own BM, Jaidyn Alexis. When I heard the word “Jaidyn” come out his mouth now that’s where he fucked up at that ones going to cost you every time 😂 I turn to a savage bout Jaidyn," the rapper admitted. However, commenters were quick to point out that Blueface is not exactly a paragon of virtue when it comes to treating his baby mama right.

Despite the back-and-forth, it's unclear where the feud goes from here. Soulja is unlikely to pull up on Blue. Obviously, the simplest solution would for them to settle things on Verzuz. But who do you think would win a Verzuz battle between the pair? Let us know in the comments. As this feud remains ongoing, we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

