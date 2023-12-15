Blueface & Soulja Boy Beef Over "Verzuz" Battle Claims

Things are heating up between Blueface and Soulja Boy. Recently, the former Cr*zy In Love star claimed he'd beat the "Crank That" performer in a Verzuz battle. Soulja didn't take kindly to his claims, firing back during an Instagram Live. According to the Chicago-born artist, all Blueface would do in the battle is perform his 2018 hit "Thotiana" five times.

This isn't the first time someone's come at Blueface claiming that's the only song they know by him, however. Funny Marco made a similar insinuation during their interview this week, nearly prompting the LA native to cut the conversation short. In a new clip, Soulja Boy is seen telling Funny Marco to set up an interview with him, and demanding that an actual Verzuz battle between him and Blueface be arranged.

Soulja Boy On Blueface Versuz Battle

According to him, there's no way the father of three could go up against his collection of hits. Unfortunately, his claims prompted a passionate response from Blueface, who then decided to mention the mother of Soulja Boy's child. "I hit yah Bm already soulja boy ask her who perform better hit for hit," he wrote alongside a laughing emoji earlier today. "I ain’t never told one lie he naming all these people he got songs with he don’t even know me an his Bm made a whole album... My d*ck is bigger than yours."

He continued his Twitter spree, later claiming that Soulja's mention of Jaidyn Alexis is what really set him off. "When I heard the word 'Jaidyn' come out his mouth now that’s where he f*cked up at that ones going to cost you every time," he wrote. "I turn to a s*vage bout Jaidyn."

Blueface Responds To Soulja Boy

What do you think of Soulja Boy claiming that Blueface would just perform "Thotiana" multiple times in a Versuz battle? What about Blueface's response? Do you think he crossed the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

