Soulja Boy Laughts At Charleston White After YouTuber Gets Jumped At Show

Soulja Boy had a very simple reaction to the news that YouTuber Charleston White had been jumped at a recent show. The rapper simply laughed for several minutes when informed about the incident. He went as far as to call a friend and add them to the livestream so that they could laugh about it as well.

Soulja isn't the biggest fan of White by any stretch of the imagination. Back in July, Soulja went off at White after the YouTuber maced him. "If I knew that you n-ggas was gon’ get on the internet, talk all of this gangsta shit, all of this crazy shit, and reach in your girl purse and start spraying pepper spray in the air running, n-gga, like it’s a trail, n-gga, running with pepper spray. What the fuck? You n-ggas so scared of me, y’all n-ggas gotta pull pepper spray out your bitch’s purse? Running with pepper spray? What the fuck? I thought you n-ggas was gangstas. N-ggas pulling out pepper spray and doing the dashboard. N-gga, stop talking about Big Draco. N-gga, stop saying my name, n-gga. Got you n-ggas pulling out pepper spray and doing the dash, n-gga."

Meanwhile, Adin Ross made a surprise appearance on White's livestream this week. The popular Kick personality stopped by to talk about White getting jumped at a recent show. White explained that the jumping incident came about because he accused a pair of hecklers of being a "nephew and an uncle who f-ck each other". This led the two men to rush the stage. However, White claims he hit the "uncle" with a flower vase that was standing on stage.

Ross appears to find the story very funny, adding "Unc, I miss you bro" to White. "I miss you two nephew," White responds to Ross. It appears that the two have healed the pretty nasty rift between them from earlier this year. At heart, they are very much birds of a feather and harbor very similar ideologies and fanbases. Check out the full video below.

