Jaidyn Alexis' MILF Music Booking Email No Longer In Her Instagram Bio Amid Blueface Beef

When he and Chrisean Rock's feuding was taking over social media earlier this year, Blueface made it his mission to turn his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, into a rap diva to rival the beast he had unleashed in his Cr*zy In Love co-star. To the surprise of many, he succeeded with flying colours, as the 26-year-old's fourth single of the year, "Barbie," went viral in no time. As that continues to blast at clubs across the country this holiday season, it looks as though Alexis and her baby daddy might be celebrating Christmas separately.

It was only two months ago that Blue got down on one knee and proposed to his high school sweetheart at an NFL game. However, for the past few weeks, breakup rumours have been running rampant. After Alexis and Rock put their beef aside to team up and trash the "Thotiana" rapper's house, he went on the record and said he only gave his first MILF Music signee a ring to make her happy.

Are Jaidyn Alexis and MILF Music Parting Ways?

Now, it seems Alexis is matching Blue's energy and pouring into herself after removing the label's booking address from her IG bio. She hasn't replaced the former contents with any new information, though the post above from Hollywood Unlocked does show how substantially her platform has grown over the past few months. She's nearing 900K followers as 2023 comes to an end, which is a huge jump from the 498K she had before.

Even if she and Blueface only remain in each other's lives in a co-parenting capacity going forward, we certainly haven't seen the last of Jaidyn Alexis. Earlier this week, she appeared on Funny Marco's internet show, Open Thoughts, just days before her baby daddy also filmed an awkward conversation with the comedian. Check out Jaidyn's episode at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

