Blueface Targets NLE Choppa & DJ Akademiks On Social Media: "Welcome To The Circus"

Blueface has been beefing with both of his baby mamas for the past few days, and now, two other famous faces are entering the mix. Off the Record host, DJ Akademiks and the Californian were trading shots on Twitter on Sunday (December 10), with the former seemingly suggesting that Chrisean Rock's son, Junior, is his child, not Blue's. "In today's world, telling the truth is considered 'exposing,'" the father of three wrote yesterday. "Ain't no shame in my game, Ak, I hit yo b**ch as well, sorry man."

Assuming the 26-year-old was talking about his former lover, the podcaster responded, "Dawg, Celina got hit by the whole world. She's ain't ever been my b**ch tho. Hope [you ain't] go raw tho playa." To this, Blue clarified that he meant Akademiks' current partner. "And I just snuck a swab... The DNA test came back... That baby [you] keep claiming [is your] son... Is actually mine," the embattled blogger clapped back. "I'm cool [with you] being the dad that stepped up tho."

Blueface and DJ Akademiks Trade Shots on Twitter

Rather than taking this message personally, the Cr*zy In Love star laughed it off. "Aye brother, get in line [and] take a number 😂. It's a list of potential fathers, welcome to the circus 🎪🤡," he posted on Sunday afternoon before turning his Twitter fingers toward NLE Choppa on Monday (December 11). Things are heating up between the creatives after the latter's baby mama, Marissa, called out Blue for trying to speak with her at a party recently.

"Thotiana" Rapper Has Words for NLE Choppa Too

"He hopped on that no rizz train till he seen I had that number now I'm his 'Shotta Flow (Remix)' friend 😂. Don't call me about no b**ch boy," Blueface wrote to the Cottonwood artist on Twitter to start off the week. "NLE been calling my [phone] all day about his baby momma but I'm tender 😂," he added. Check back in with HNHH later for more updates on all the drama.

