Chrisean Rock Rants About Blueface Denying Being Junior's Father Again: Watch

Before even meeting his son earlier this year, Blueface boldly told the world that he's not the father of Chrisean Rock's firstborn, despite what paternity tests might claim. The "Thotiana" rapper has long been suggesting that his Cr*zy In Love co-star's alleged regular involvement with other men had him questioning if the baby could be his, though we've since seen photos and videos of Blue and the young boy bonding together. Earlier this month, the 26-year-old's paternal instincts kicked in as he drove to "rescue" Junior from where he was staying at Rock's friend's house. According to Marsh, Rock's baby daddy tried to beat her up, but only wound up doing more damage to himself.

Despite all the effort he put into the rescue mission, Blue is once again denying his role in his second son's life. On Saturday (December 9) morning, he tweeted, "Tell me why I took [a] swab, this baby DNA test results came in... I am not the father SMH 🤦. It's a [bittersweet] feeling 'cus I was coming around to it, but definitely in my best interest 🙏. Thank you, Jesus 😊," the California native wrote around 4 AM. "I can't even pretend like I'm not happy as hell," Blue added minutes later.

Blueface is Back on His Bulls**t

If he was hoping to elicit a reaction from Rock with these posts, Blue succeeded with flying colours. While going live, the Baddies cast member had plenty to say about Junior's dad, and how he manipulates his fiancee, Jaidyn Alexis, into doing "dirty work" for him. "I don't even have to watch out for the b**ch, it's not even her," Chrisean insisted to viewers.

"It's Blueface. [He's] the issue, he's the weirdo of this whole situation," her rant continued. "He got a b**ch doing his dirty work when she's not even like... It got nothing to do with her! It got nothing to do with nobody but me and my baby daddy, and his weird ass got jealousy issues."

Chrisean Rock Continues to Stand Her Ground

Hear everything else Chrisean Rock had to say about her baby daddy's concerning behaviour in the video above. Do you think one of the co-parents has a better shot at being granted full custody by a judge? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

