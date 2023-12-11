Blueface Announces New Rap Game Show With Zeus, Winner Gets Big Payout

Blueface is primarily a rapper, but what you probably know him best for is all the drama surrounding his relationships. Moreover, he's always done a great job, for better or worse, of capitalizing on this interest and building a brand off of it. The California MC just partnered with the Zeus Network, who are behind Baddies and many other series, for a new rap game show called Rap Queens West. In a new promotional video that spoofs Mr. Rogers, he explains that they're looking for female rappers to audition in this new hip-hop game show. One lucky winner will walk away with a $1 million deal with Blue's label MILF Music, courtesy of them and Zeus.

"It's a beautiful day at Zeus today!" Bleuface starts off the announcement clip below. "It's a beautiful day at Zeus today... Would you be mine? Would you be mine? Hello, everyone. I am back, I know it's been a while since the last time you've seen me. I've, uh, moved on from the big baby to a Barbie. And as you can see, it is still a vibe all the time.

Blueface Announces Rap Queens West: Watch

"I can take water, turn it to wine," Blueface continued. "I can take a b***h that can see, and make her blind. *laughs* So, if you would like to join this movement, pay close attention to what I'm about to tell you next. We are looking for the best, the newest, the most original female rap artist that we can find. I love women: you've seen what I've done with Jaidyn, you've seen what I've done with Chrisean. I value them from all walks of life. There's no weight limits, no height limits. We might take a fat b***h, we might take a m*dget.

"I would like to invite you to audition for my show, Rap Queens West," he concluded. "We're looking to give away a million-dollar deal on behalf of MILF Music and the Zeus Network. So, don't be shy: audition, subscribe, follow, share. We approve this message! It's a beautiful day, at Zeus today! It's a beautiful day at Zeus today... Would you be mine? Would you be mine? It's a beautiful day at Zeus today, it's a beautiful day at Zeus today... Would you be mine? Would... you be... mine?" For more news and the latest updates on Blueface, keep checking in with HNHH.

