Blueface Claims Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis Trashed His Home, Chrisean Says Blue "Kidnapped" Junior

Overall, the Blueface, Jaidyn Alexis, and Chrisean Rock love triangles have been difficult to watch. Of course, children are now involved in the whole thing, and they continue to put the kids in a bad situation. Furthermore, things really took a turn yesterday as it was revealed that Blue had to go "rescue" Junior at about 4 AM. The child was with a babysitter, who just so happens to be Chrisean's best friend. Blue claims Chrisean was out with another man which is what led to the babysitter getting involved.

Later in the day, Chrisean came out and said that Blueface had gotten into a car accident with Junior. Moreover, she accused him of beating up her friend Marsh, who was the one babysitting the child. Subsequently, Chrisean went live with Jaidyn Alexis and it became a whole thing. Since then, Blue has gone live on social media to showcase the damage that was done to his home. He alleges that Jaidyn and Chrisean actually got together and conspired to do this to him. Needless to say, the plot is thickening.

Blueface Calls Out Chrisean & Jaidyn

In a series of tweets last night, Chrisean came out and said that Blueface kidnapped their child. She explains that she was simply at the studio yesterday morning and that nothing nefarious was going on. However, Blue decided to intervene regardless. Subsequently, she told Marsh that she loved her, and it seemed like a thank you for all of the trouble she went through. It remains difficult to discern what everyone's motivations are here. However, it is clear that whatever is going on, it is pretty dire.

Chrisean Calls Out Blue

