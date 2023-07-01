Blueface’s Biggest Scandals: Chrisean Rock, Arrests & Controversies

There’s no shortage of controversies surrounding Blueface. The controversial rapper, known for his raw and unfiltered persona, has been no stranger to the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. From arrests and attempted murder charges to his behavior online, he’s largely made headlines in recent months due to his controversy rather than his actual musical output. Below, we’ve explored some of the most shocking scandals that have surrounded the rapper, including his tumultuous relationships with Chrisean Rock and her family.

Arrests And Attempted Murder Charge

Blueface’s journey to fame has been marred by several run-ins with the law. Perhaps one of the most significant incidents was when he faced an attempted murder charge. Las Vegas police arrested the rapper in relation to a shooting that occurred outside of Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club. Police claimed that Blueface reacted after an individual cracked a bad joke and allegedly fired shots into the man’s vehicle. Blueface was released on $50,000 before footage of the alleged incident surfaced online, according to KLAS-TV. The latest update is that he pleaded guilty in the case. This arrest led to an intensified scrutiny of the rapper’s life, attracting media attention and raising questions about his character.

Attempted Robbery Arrest

Adding to his growing list of legal troubles, Las Vegas police also arrested Blueface for a robbery in Las Vegas in June 2023. Although details are scarce, there have been reports indicating that his then-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, was present at the time of the altercation at the Palms Casino.

Controversy At Skid Row

In a bizarre and highly publicized event, Blueface courted controversy when he visited Skid Row in Los Angeles. The rapper’s actions during this visit sparked outrage as he was seen throwing cash into the air in an attempt to showcase his philanthropic side, attracting a chaotic scramble for money among the vulnerable residents. Critics accused him of being insensitive and exploiting the plight of those less fortunate.

Public Feuds With Blueface’s Mother

Blueface’s tumultuous relationship with his mother has made headlines multiple times. Public fights between the two have surfaced through social media posts and Zeus Network’s Cr*zy In Love, which documents the relationship between Chrisean Rock and Blueface. These moments reveal a strained bond fraught with tension and conflict. Ultimately, the turmoil in their relationship extended to his siblings and raised concerns about the rapper’s behavior, as well as his ability to handle personal relationships in a healthy manner.

In the midst of Chrisean Rock’s ascent in social media fame, she caught the attention of a plethora of celebrities, including Rick Ross, Chris Brown, and Lil Baby. Although Blueface’s issues with Ross and Baby derived from their personal interactions with Chrisean, the West Coast rapper took aim at Chris Brown for seemingly poking fun at their volatile relationship. Ultimately, Blueface resorted to bringing up Chris Brown’s domestic violence case involving Rihanna.

As for Akademiks, the two began trading barbs on social media, largely related to financial standings and their overall careers. While Akademiks suggested that Blueface fell off, backing up his claims with reports of the rapper’s home being in pre-foreclosure, the two eventually agreed to set up a boxing match. So far, nothing’s materialized.

Blueface’s Troubled Connection With Chrisean Rock

At the center of several controversies, Blueface’s relationship with Chrisean Rock has been both shocking and disturbing. Allegations of abuse emerged, painting a troubling picture of the dynamics between the two. The accusations against Blueface have had significant implications for his public image. This later led to debates about accountability and the treatment of women in the entertainment industry.

More specifically, Blueface’s general attitude towards Chrisean Rock’s pregnancy announcement created more tension between the couple. Although the rapper made it clear he didn’t want to pursue a family with Chrisean, she continued to declare her love for him. The drama played out publicly and created a main storyline in the second season of Crazy In Love.

Relationship With His Son

Blueface’s relationship with his son has also come under scrutiny. Critics have questioned his parenting skills in the past. Most recently, Blueface faced backlash after exposing his 6-year-old to strippers and later asking him whether he’s gay. These videos raised concerns surrounding responsible parenting and appropriate behavior as a role model.

Beef With Chrisean Rock’s Family

Adding fuel to the fire, Blueface engaged in a heated dispute with Chrisean Rock’s family members. In season one of Crazy In Love, the “Thotiana” rapper got into a heated confrontation with Chrisean Rock’s father. Her dad assaulted Blueface for putting hands on Chrisean before the rapper punched him back. The animosity expanded throughout Chrisean’s family, including her sisters, who criticized the viral personality’s relationship with Blueface.

Conclusion

From arrests to controversial behavior, Blueface has faced his fair share of criticism over the past few years. Although it hasn’t necessarily worked in his favor in the court of public opinion, he clearly abides by the age-old saying, “There’s no such thing as bad publicity.” Although his music career is stagnant, he’s leveraged his scandals into a successful reality show, along with endeavors on OnlyFans and other social media platforms.