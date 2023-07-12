Recently, Blueface has been under fire over a controversial clip. In the clip, a group of women is seen dancing provocatively in his home, which he calls a “casual day.” He then takes the camera into a pantry, where his 6-year-old son Javaugn is shown rummaging for snacks. “Son, come here. It’s booty cheeks out here and you’re in here looking for chips and Slim Jims. You ain’t gay is you?,” he asks the boy. Javaugn tells him “no,” and is met with a handshake from the father who enthusiastically calls him “my man.”

The clip got social media users debating whether or not encouraging the young boy to engage in adult situations was appropriate or not, with many suggesting the behavior is pedophilic. Others thought it was strange and offensive of the rapper to celebrate his son not being gay. Hot Boy Turk, on the other hand, doesn’t appear to believe Blueface’s behavior is a problem compared to other current events. He took to social media to weigh in.

Hot Boy Turk Brings Pride Into The Debate

“So y’all getting mad at [Blueface] for being proud of his son not being GAY but didn’t have nothing to say about #GAYPRIDE in front of INNOCENT CHILDREN,” he wrote. Turk’s comments on the controversy got him some backlash as well, with several defending Pride. Various commenters thought comparing Blueface’s behavior to Pride was silly, claiming what’s showcased during the event isn’t nearly as suggestive as what was happening in Blueface’s home. “This is so stupid,” one Instagram user says, “You can look at that little boy and you can see he had no idea what Gay meant.” “Man could have cared less,” they also added, “he just wanted a snack.”

Hot Boy Turk isn’t the only person to publicly come to the rapper’s defense recently. Karlissa Saffold, Blueface’s mother, spoke out about the situation last week. “False alarm, false alarm. He ain’t see nobody’s a**,” she claimed. Saffold continued, “I went off, and they said he was not present to watch nobody’s a**.”

