Another day, another update in the saga of Blueface, Chrisean Rock, and Jaidyn Alexis. However, this time around, the California MC’s words actually got a lot more pushback from social media users who see Chrisean living her best life while he’s still hung up on her. Moreover, the rapper recently took to his Instagram Story to say that he “put” Chrisean “out” for his first baby mama Jaidyn. Apparently, this message is an allusion to him supporting the “Baddies” star financially, even though fans pointed out in comments sections of coverage of the post that she’s quite well-off on her own.

“I put Rock out for Jaidyn get over it,” Blueface wrote on his IG Story. Fans’ clapbacks pointed out earlier leaked text messages that he allegedly sent to Chrisean Rock over wanting to mend things. “More like she wouldn’t come home after you begged,” one user pointed out. “So you gave her a date to leave. Trying to manipulate her and it didn’t work? Yea that’s what them messages say.” Other comments continue this line of thought against the notion that Blue is the real breadwinner in that relationship.

Blueface’s Claims About Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis

Still, that seems like quite the superficial thing to debate over, as their treatment towards each other has been the big issue. Regardless, the “BDD” artist recently stated on the Bootleg Kev Podcast that Jaidyn is the only reason he maintains a relationship with Chrisean Rock. “I tell [Jaidyn Alexis] to this day, it’s your fault that Chrisean still exists to me,” he expressed. What’s more is that Jaidyn was also there, and she agreed with Kev’s assessment that this was a narcissism-fueled take. Given all that they’ve been through online, it’s clear that there are many other things linking the two together.

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock is indeed doing very well for herself without the rapper, and having some viral fun in the process. Recently, her and Sexyy Red turned heads at the 2023 BET Awards by twerking barefoot in the seating aisles during the show. We’ll see what else is in store for these individuals in the future, but hopefully everyone can maintain their independence and brush off criticisms coming their way- especially Chrisean. For more news and the latest updates on Blueface, come back to HNHH.

