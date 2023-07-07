Blueface’s parenting is something that he himself questioned a lot recently- well, whether or not he is one to Chrisean Rock’s baby, that is. Still, a lot of people took care of the other side of that: calling out his questionable parenting on occasion. Moreover, a lot of people recently came down on the California rapper for having strippers in his home and telling his six-year-old son Javaughn to come watch. Not only that, but when he found his son in the pantry looking for snacks, he asked him whether he’s gay or not since he wasn’t outside looking at the “cheeks.” After he asked again, Javaughn responded with a “No,” and Blue celebrated that as the kid’s mother Jaidyn Alexis was also there.

Overall, it was quite the bizarre and worrisome clip to watch. Of course, there were no shortage of critical comments and messages about his Instagram Story post. On one hand, many questioned why Blueface would be so pressed about his son’s sexuality at such an early age. On another, a lot of people think that exposing a child to that and pressuring him to do so is not just weird, but could be downright harmful.

Read More: Blueface Pleads Guilty In 2022 Las Vegas Shooting: Report

Blueface Questions Son’s Sexuality Amid Strippers

Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis has their son around STRIPPERS, while telling him to come look & asking him is he gay ?? & he says Chrisean won’t be a good mother. Yet you’re taking your son’s innocents away so early. Tryna make a kid look at adult sexual content is pedo behavior pic.twitter.com/frwSmCOdzS — melaninsun (@thatgirlperiod) July 7, 2023

Regardless, the 26-year-old thinks that his other baby mama Chrisean is just as worrisome of an example. “I got 2 kids an 1 bm for a reason I don’t just have kids with anybody,” Blueface tweeted in March about her. “I’m real particular about the women I have children with. I don’t play about my kids an their well being nurture an care. Rock don’t even take care of me like a women should an I’m a grown man imagine a new born. Physically fighting on the red carpet throwing the first punch after announcing a pregnancy is clearly not mentally fit to put their pride to the side for the better meant of their child.”

While obviously neither is perfect, this also isn’t a good look for his argument of being a better father. Despite all that, the MC’s place is far from empty without it considering his legal troubles as of late. Still, he recently celebrated the removal of his ankle monitor, so hopefully he translates that energy into some caring parenting. For more news and the latest updates on Blueface, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Brutally Responds To Blueface’s Rant About Taking Charges For Her

[via]