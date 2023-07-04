Blueface is putting one of his legal cases to rest, according to 8NewsNow. Court documents reveal that the California rapper pleaded guilty to two charges related to two separate incidents in Las Vegas. The report claims that an attorney for Blueface, born Jonathan Porter, informed the judge that he would plead guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge and a felony count of discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure. His attorney also stated that he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Records reveal that Judge Kathleen Delaney agreed to the deal on Monday. The judge scheduled his sentencing for Oct. 2nd, 2023 and it appears that he’ll dodge any sort of jail time. His attorneys Caitlyn McASmis and Kristina Wildeveld told 8NewsNow that he would only face probation when he faces a judge to receive his sentence. In the meantime, Judge Kathleen Delaney agreed to release Blueface from house arrest, stemming from his arrest earlier this month.

Read More: “Crazy In Love” Season 2: New Teaser Shows Chrisean Rock & Blueface Discussing Their Baby’s Paternity

The Charges

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: Blueface performs during 2019 Rolling Loud LA at Banc of California Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)

The felony charge is related to an incident at Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club in October 2022, per Las Vegas Review-Journal. A man, who police identified as Kentabius Traylor, told police that someone shot at his video as he drove away. He said that Blueface shot at him after making some remarks about his vehicle, leaving him with a bullet graze to his left hand. Although Blue might end up serving probation for the incident, there are still civil cases currently against him.

The battery charge is one that stemmed from a separate incident that occurred in May. The rapper and Chrisean Malone, better known as Chrisean Rock, reportedly got into an altercation with a woman who attempted to record them. She accused Blueface and his team of assault, leading to the battery charge. At the same time, he was also placed on house arrest, which he recently claimed was due to Malone’s actions that evening. We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding the case.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Brutally Responds To Blueface’s Rant About Taking Charges For Her