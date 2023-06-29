Blueface recently had some text messages that he allegedly sent Chrisean Rock leaked, and it makes his latest Instagram Story onslaught a bit harder to swallow. Moreover, he recently claimed that he’s only under house arrest because he took the fall for the “Baddies” star. For those unaware, authorities arrested him on accusations of robbery after an altercation occurred between him, Rock, and a female fan. Elsewhere on his social media page, the California rapper said that he actually has paperwork to back his claims up, posting an excerpt online. Considering his alleged feelings of regret over the relationship, his attacks on her seem conflicted at best and insincere at worst.

“I’m only on house arrest cuz I took all the charges for Rock,” Blueface posted. “Y you think their is no warrant for her arrest. Y would I let her stay in my house when I’m stuck in another state and I got my BM ready to drive me with the kids. Rock is out Jaidyn is in it’s that simple. The best female is gone start none personal. I said no I’ll take the deal an plead guilty cuz her name is all in the work.” Then, he posted a picture of alleged paperwork with the caption “I got real paperwork f**k what anybody talmbout.” “She just walking around socking people pregnant but I’m the bad guy.”

Read More: Blueface Blames Jaidyn Alexis For Chrisean Rock Still Being Part Of His Life

Blueface’s Recent Allegations About Chrisean Rock

To be fair, they both made mistakes during this incident. Still, it’s unfortunate to see this feud continue especially since things were allegedly quite conciliatory in the leaked texts. Another set of alleged leaked texts came from Blueface. “If you don’t know what to chose ima always tell you chose the money I love you have a goodnight,” Blueface allegedly wrote to Chrisean Rock. “You have enough money you have enough people to help you.”

Meanwhile, Chrisean herself is still reckoning with the state of her relationship, and a good visual metaphor is the multiple tattoos she has of her former flame. “Y’all keep asking about these tattoos,” she expressed on IG Live. “I mean, I’ve considered getting them removed, but I know I’m not doing it. I know me too well.” For the latest news and updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Sexyy Red & Chrisean Rock Twerk Barefoot In The BET Awards Aisles: Watch