On Monday (June 26), according to The Review Journal, Blueface went to court in what was expected to be a preliminary hearing for his Las Vegas shooting. For those unaware, the rapper fired shots at a man who made a bad joke against his crew outside of a Vegas club in October of 2022. Moreover, in this hearing, opposing parties met to determine whether there was enough evidence to press charges. However, the California MC ended up pleading guilty in this case and took the case to a whole other phase. Furthermore, he did so on one felony count of firing a gun at an occupied vehicle and one misdemeanor battery charge.

To elaborate, according to these reports, Blueface will formally enter plea on July 3. What’s more is that prosecutor Nick Portz expressed that the state of Nevada is open to considering a probation sentence for the incident. Of course, this consideration applies to whenever the “BDD” artist formally enters his plea. In addition, it seems like this new deal will see authorities drop all other charges against him for the altercation.

Blueface At The Atlanta Black Pride Festival

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 04: Rapper Blueface attends Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)

Regardless, this legal development failed to provide further details on what went down, since it was already well-known. According to TMZ, who obtained alleged legal documents, Blueface found himself at the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club in Vegas in October of last year. When his alleged victim joked about ““some females in a cheap vehicle” he was talking to, the rhymer’s crew reportedly attacked him. As the victim sped off, he allegedly shot at his truck. Still, as of writing this article, another civil lawsuit connected to this incident is still up in the air.

Meanwhile, the alleged owner of the club blasted the rapper for his actions, claiming that he forced them to close the establishment. In an Instagram message, he expressed wishes to see Blue in prison for “the rest of his life” or “pay [them] until the day he leaves this earth.” With all this mind, it’s surprising that the case will apparently resolve quickly. For more news and the latest updates on Blueface, stay up to date on HNHH.

