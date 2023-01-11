Blueface faces a new lawsuit following the alleged shooting outside of a Las Vegas nightclub in October.

Police arrested and charged the rapper with attempted murder following the incident, where the victim suffered gunshot injuries. However, the alleged shooting also resulted in the closure of Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club and the owner is looking for damages.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Blueface speaks on stage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)

Per 8 News Now, the club’s owner filed a lawsuit against Blueface for Euphoric’s closure. In court documents filed on Dec. 29th, his attorney wrote, “as a direct result of [Blueface’s] negligence, willful, and/or reckless conduct, the club’s licenses were revoked.”

The owner also stated he closed the club closed permanently due to Blueface’s alleged actions. Now, they’re seeking $15,000 in damages. Blueface has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

The alleged shooting victim told police that the incident came about after he joked about Blueface “speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle.” Police obtained footage that shows the victim and Blueface talking prior to the alleged shooting

Police said Blueface shot at the car that the victim was in, resulting to hand injuries.

Shortly after the rapper’s arrest, he was released from jail on $50K bond. Fans spotted him in the club with his girlfriend following his release.

The club’s owner stated that he would be taking legal action following Blueface’s release. He said he lawyered up and planned to make the rapper pay.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 12: (L-R) chriseanroc and Blueface attend the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)

“We have lawyered up & make 100% sure that he either spends the rest of his life in prison, or he is going to pay us until the day he leaves this earth,” he said, revealing that provided footage to police.

Blueface pleaded not guilty to the charges. A judge set his preliminary hearing for Jan. 24th.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates regarding Blueface’s case.

