A Las Vegas club owner wants to see Blueface in jail. In a recent Instagram post, he said that he shut down his establishment due to the rapper’s alleged October shooting.

Police arrested Blueface last month for his alleged involvement in a shooting outside of a nightclub in Las Vegas. The “Thotiana” rapper’s facing a attempted murder charge as a result of the accusations.

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 15: (EDITORS NOTE: Best quality available) In this handout provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 25-year-old Johnathan Porter, also known as the rapper Blueface, poses for a mugshot photo after her was arrested on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022 in the 6000 block of Windy Road on November 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images)

Blueface might have a long fight in court ahead of him, especially since the club owner spoke out. The owner of Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club shared a lengthy Instagram post in response to his club shutting down. He claimed Blueface’s “gang related activities” forced him to close down his doors for good.

“@euphoric_lasvegas was a spot for everyone to have fun & everyone super enjoyed it, but as everyone say, it’s always the Blacks that can’t nothing,” the man wrote. “We knew what we was up against when we opened. We are not upset with the police for not letting us open, because they gave us a chance that everyone said they wouldn’t.”

The owner reiterated that Blueface is to blame for their doors shuttering. However, he vowed to get back at the rapper in court. The owner lawyered up and has hopes of seeing Blueface in jail for life.

“We have lawyered up & make 100% sure that he either spends the rest of his life in prison, or he is going to pay us until the day he leaves this earth,” he wrote. The owner added that police have surveillance footage revealing Blueface’s actions prior to the shooting. He said Blueface’s team beat the man up for no reason.

Afterward, the owner shared a photo of himself speaking to police following the alleged incident. He also demanded that people refrain from referring to the shooting as “self defense.”

Police took Blueface into custody and booked him on attempted murder charges. He paid $50K for his bond before police released him from their custody.

Blueface hasn’t necessarily commented on the situation but Chrisean Rock, his girlfriend, provided updates, confirming that he was “coming home.”

Blueface didn’t respond to the allegations against him but we’ll keep you posted on updates.