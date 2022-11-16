Blueface has been arrested on attempted murder charges. Blueface was at Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles on Tuesday when undercover officers arrested him.

Video of the incident began to make its rounds online. 6-8 officers were on the scene in unmarked cars to arrest the 25-year old. Las Vegas police say they were executing an open warrant for Blueface’s arrest. Court docs obtained by TMZ shows that Blueface’s charges are serious. The rapper faces one count of felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas. He is also facing an additional charge of discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Blueface speaks on stage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)

The charges stems from Blueface’s October 8th arrest. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement on the detainment. “LVMPD detectives arrested 25-year-old Johnathan Porter on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022 in the 6300 block of Windy Road.” He’ll be detained at the Clark County Detention Center. He had a warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

In what appears to be an undercover operation, police said they were executing an open warrant for Blueface’s arrest: pic.twitter.com/WFjilZE9mH — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 16, 2022

Blueface’s partner, Chrisean Rock, took to social media shortly after the arrest. “Ugh why gotta take you from me,” she tweeted. She also posted a video of herself and Blueface just hours before his arrest. “Dis was 3 hours before they took u from me,” she wrote. “Jesus Got us. NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST US SHALL PROSPER IM YO ROCK FORever!!!”

Blueface received a felony warrant last year. Because of an on-camera altercation with a club bouncer. As for his current arrest, details are still developing.