The internet’s most talked about couple is making headlines once again.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are infamous for breaking up to make up. They have gone from fighting each other’s relatives to licking feet, from arguing on social media to confessing their love for one another; from swearing they were finished to announcing the release of their new reality television show.

Given their history of feuding, social media users have tried their hardest to pay them as little attention as possible– however, that has not worked out. Constantly, the two are putting outsiders in their relationship; this time, it’s no different.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Chrisean Rock went live from her Instagram account and was visibly upset. With tears running down her face, she uttered, “The f*ck. This is a busted lip. A busted nose… you’re lying. You weird a** bitch.”

As the comments began rolling in and worried supporters asked questions, Rock revealed that she had been texting a boy, which resulted in the “b*tch a** n*gga” beating her up.

“He gone pull me back just to hit me in my mouth because I wanted to jump out the car,” she added, disheveled.

In the screen recording, a man’s voice can be heard in the background, saying, “I hope y’all can work on this,” to which she yelled, “No!” She reiterated that she tried to escape the situation only to get physically assaulted by Blue.

“I’m drunk, and you’re being a b*tch… you’re too comfortable and keep hitting me in my face,” Rock stated with a quivering voice.

In one clip, Blue is heard making jokes about Chrisean’s bruises. “Who gives a f*ck about your lips,” he asked. “All you’re going to do is suck d*ck with them. Nobody cares.”

Before this occurred, Rock offered to get physical with Blue via Twitter. When the rapper tweeted, “Love me a home body,” Rock replied, “F*ck a home body I get there [when] I get there Papa.”

Apparently, the two weren’t on the same page. “That one wasn’t meant for you rock lol,” the artist responded. This prompted the Maryland native to tweet, “Ard let me get my fade cuz u a weird ass nigga on mama.”