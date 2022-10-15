It’s been a tough few weeks for Z-Ro, who, after getting into a brutal tussle with Trae Tha Truth and a group of other men, has now reportedly been arrested in Houston on gun charges.

AllHipHop broke the story on Saturday (October 15), revealing that Harris County Constable Mark Herman shared a Facebook post detailing the incident that resulted in Joseph McVey being taken into custody.

Z-Ro attends the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)

On Friday (October 14), the 45-year-old was stopped by deputies on the 7500 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway W. At the time, police are said to have discovered that the felon was in possession of a firearm, as well as 4.7 ounces of weed.

“Joseph McVey was arrested and booked into a Harris County Jail, charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm,” Herman wrote in his explanatory post, adding that “His bond and court information have not been set at this time.”

Z-Ro has faced other trouble with the law in the past. Back in 2017, he was arrested for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend – another rapper named Just Brittany – during an assault that lasted for over two hours.

They won't give Z-Ro bond because of 4 ounces of weed and a gun… After the internet saw that old man get jumped by other old men. You think his old ass is going to be walking around the hood naked still? Never lol — Bills Jonah (@BillsJonah) October 15, 2022

As for last month’s fight with Trae Tha Truth, after the “Here I Go” artist denied ambushing Z-Ro, a video surfaced online showing that the latter got his behind handed to him in a situation far worse than the former had described.

Check the clip out for yourself here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on Z’s Houston arrest.

[Via] [Via]