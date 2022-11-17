Blueface is still behind bars following his recent arrest. A judge ordered Los Angeles native to be held on $50,000 bond in connection with an attempted murder charge from October. A video of Blueface leaving Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas before shots rang off made its rounds online.

The alleged victim says he recognized Blueface in the venue and had spoken “with him earlier in the night.” He claimed to have made a joke about the rapper before shots were fired. Court documents describing the incident revealed details of the fateful night.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Blueface poses backstage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)

“Words were exchanged and a black male adult in dark clothing aggressively approaches [the victim’s] truck reaching towards his waistband area. Documents also claim that Blueface “brandishes a handgun and discharges what appears to be two rounds at the vehicle.”

Documents also revealed that the victim was attempting to leave in his truck after the fight.” And the males may have thought he was ‘going for a gun’ before shooting at him in his truck.” Blueface was arrested on attempted murder charges at Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles on Tuesday. Undercover officers, who were on the scene in unmarked cars, detained him over an outstanding warrant.

Despite the arrest, Blueface’s leading lady, Chrisean Rock, says she’s riding for him. During an Instagram Live session, she opened up to fans about the rapper’s recent arrest. “Stop playing with me. For everyone saying it’s a sign to leave — what the fuck is you talking about, bro? N***a, stop playin’. N***a never left me when I went in,” she said. “I’m going to court tomorrow and that’s all that matters. He comin’ home.”

More details on the case are developing.