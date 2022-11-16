Blueface is facing some serious charges after authorities arrested him on Tuesday night. Police arrested the California rapper on attempted murder charges outside of a chicken & waffles spot in Las Vegas.

Footage emerged of Blueface’s arrest shortly after, revealing that he was with Chrisean Rock at the time. Police swarmed Blueface and placed him in cuffs due to an incident that took place on October 8th. Now, authorities charged him with felony counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas, and firing a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 04: Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Goliath Aftershock at Lyfe Nightclub on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Shortly after the news broke, Chrisean Rock became the center of conversation as fans pleaded with her to leave Blueface. However, she made it clear that she was riding with him during his time of need, just as he did for her.

“Stop playing with me. For everyone saying it’s a sign to leave — what the fuck is you talking about, bro? N***a, stop playin’. N***a never left me when I went in,” she said. “I’m going to court tomorrow and that’s all that matters. He comin’ home.”

In addition to her public statement, Chrisean Rock posted footage of herself with Blueface hours before he was placed his cuffs.

“Dis was 3 hours before they took u from me Jesus Got us NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST US SHALL PROSPER IM YO ROCK FORever,” she wrote.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship unfolded on social media over the course of this year. Though many have criticized them for glamorizing toxic relationships, they ultimately landed their own reality series based on their lives. Crazy In Love will explore their headline-grabbing antics on the Zeus network. At this point, there hasn’t been any confirmation of a release date for the show but Zeus ensured that it’s “coming soon.” However, there’s no indication of whether Blueface’s arrest might hinder or delay its debut.

We’ll continue to keep you posted on any more news regarding Blueface’s recent arrest.