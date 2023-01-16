Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship has played out in their new reality show, Crazy In Love. Over the past few weeks, viewers got an intimate look into the highs and lows of their relationships.

Unfortunately, the frequent criticisms that their relationship is “toxic” appears to be true with each episode. Most recently, Blueface seemed to be ready to square up with his brother following Chrisean Rock’s comments.

In a snippet of the upcoming episode of Crazy In Love, Blueface’s brother stands alongside his mom and sister as they confront the couple. Blueface’s brother said that he’ll fight both of Chrisean’s brothers after she squared up with their mom and sister. “I’ll fight both of your brothers, on my momma,” he said.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 04: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend Goliath Aftershock at Lyfe Nightclub on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“Fuck my brothers, I got my n***a right here,” Rock replied, which fanned the flames further. Blue’s brother said that the rapper didn’t want to fight while the “Thotiana” rapper said that they already squared up in the past. From there, Blueface and his brother get ready to fight each other but security intervenes.

Blueface and Chrisean’s TV show has produced many viral clips in recent times. Crazy In Love provided an in-depth look into Blueface’s infamous altercation with Chrisean Rock’s father. Last week, the show also explored when Chrisean smacked Blue in the head with a glass cup and later, cared for his wounds.

Though Crazy In Love produced plenty of captivating moments, Wack 100 previously expressed his opinions on Blueface and Chrisean’s relationship. During a recent episode, Wack called Chrisean a “distraction,” claiming Blueface hasn’t had a hit record since she came into the picture.

Crazy In Love airs on The Zeus Network on Mondays at 6 pm EST.