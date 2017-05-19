pleads
- MusicBlueface Pleads Guilty In Las Vegas Shooting CaseThe state of Nevada is reportedly welcoming a probation sentence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj's Ex-Stylist Pleads For Court Not To Dismiss Lawsuit Against HerIn October, Nicki Minaj was sued for not returning designer clothes borrowed by her ex-stylist, Maher Jridi.By Noah C
- SportsRachael Ostovich's Husband Pleads No Contest To Assault Charge: ReportHer husband will most likely not face jail time.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKamaiyah Pleads Guilty For Public Disturbance At AirportKamaiyah has reportedly pleaded guilty on charges of disturbing the public while at the airport back in May.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentFormer Library Director Pleads Guilty For Stealing $89K To Play “Game Of War”A 38-year old man stole $89,000 from his employer to buy upgrades on "Game of War."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJuelz Santana Pleads Not Guilty To Weapons Charges Following Airport IncidentJuelz Santana reportedly pleads not guilty.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKodak Black Pleads Not Guilty To Marijuana & Gun ChargesKodak Black appeared in court Tuesday & pleaded not guilty to pot & gun charges.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTravis Scott Reportedly Pleads Not Guilty To Inciting A RiotWith no surprise, Travis Scott pleads "not guilty" to inciting a riot last week. By Kevin Goddard