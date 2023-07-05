Blueface and his baby mama Chrisean Rock make news with their antics pretty much every day. He has even blamed his recent house arrest on taking a charge for Rock. Just a few days ago the trailer for season 2 of their show Crazy In Love dropped. In the trailer for the controversial reality series, the pair discuss the paternity of their child together. New episodes of the series are right around the corner as season 2 begins later this month.

In the mean time, Blueface took to Instagram to show off some recent progress in his legal matters. On his story, he showed off a video of his ankle monitor being removed. The video is accompanied by the caption “I’m off the leash” implying that he can go wherever he wants now. The development comes just a few days after he pleaded guilty to shooting charges spawning from an incident in Las Vegas last year.

Blueface Loses The Ankle Monitor

His guilty plea to one charge, in particular, is likely to result in a massive break for Blueface. He faced a felony count of discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure. That charge comes from an incident in October of last year when Blueface reportedly shot into an occupied car. While the case is likely to result in just probation for the rapper, he’s still involved in a civil trial stemming from the incident. He also plead guilty to misdemeanor battery from another incident last year. That incident involved Chrisean Rock and her team reportedly assaulting a woman who tried to film them.

Blueface has still managed to keep one leg in the music scene amid all his trouble. He’s released a number of new singles this year and delivered a handful of features as well. Though he hasn’t dropped a new studio album since 2020 he’s continued releasing music consistently ever since. What do you think of Blueface finally getting rid of his ankle monitor? Let us know in the comment section below.

