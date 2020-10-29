strippers
- MusicDrake Calls Dancers On FaceTime To Give Them MoneyIt seems like The Boy wanted to call in and make sure all his cash went to the right people.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsBlueface Calls Matthew Stafford's Wife A "Karen" As Beef Over Rams Game Strippers Incident ContinuesBlueface told Stafford to "come get his wife."By Ben Mock
- SportsBlueface Called Out By Matthew Stafford's Wife For Bringing Strippers To Rams GameKelly Stafford called the act "embarrassing."By Ben Mock
- LifeBlueface's Mom Speaks Out After Rapper Offers To Show 6-Year-Old Son Stripper "Booty Cheeks"Karlissa Saffold assured concerned social media users that her grandson has a nanny.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBlueface Slammed For Showing Son Strippers & Asking Him If He's GayHis first baby mama Jaidyn Alexis was also there with their six-year-old son Javaughn.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCam'ron Defends Ja Morant, Tells Strippers: "Y'all B*tches Buggin'"Cam'ron recently defended Ja Morant.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsStrippers Say Ja Morant Never Apologized For Gun IncidentMore information has been revealed about Ja Morant's first Instagram Live incident.By Ben Mock
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Flexes Line Of Strippers Waiting To Dance For Him: WatchThe 46-year-old father of five didn't hesitate to show off his NSFW views to followers on Instagram.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicT-Pain Explains Why He'd Date A Stripper Over A BartenderT-Pain chooses between dating a stripper or a bartender. By Aron A.
- RandomT-Pain Asks Strippers A Pressing QuestionT-Pain asked strippers on Twitter a question that's been on his mind for a while.By Alex Zidel
- SportsTory Lanez Reacts To Paul Pierce Getting Fired From ESPNTory Lanez weighs in after Paul Pierce was reportedly fired from ESPN for Quarantine Radio-esque antics.By Alex Zidel
- SportsPaul Pierce Seems To React To Reports That He Was Fired From ESPNHis controversial viral IG Live caught the attention of the internet this weekend and social media was *quick* with the memesBy Erika Marie
- GramBlueface Booted From IG After Sharing Strip Club Antics On StoryThe rapper's profile, and his 7 million followers, was reportedly deleted days after he shared videos of himself turning up with strippers.By Erika Marie
- GossipYNW Melly's Mom Reportedly Throws Stripper Party Outside His JailA video is circulating showing a stripper party that reportedly happened outside of YNW Melly's jail.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSaweetie Reveals She Worked At A Strip Club & Has A Few "Tricks"Don't ask her to show off any moves because she says "you gotta pay me for that."By Erika Marie