T-Pain recently appeared on Cam Kirk’s Studio Sessions where he provided insight into his biggest records and dating a stripper.

Pain most famously sang about falling in love with a stripper on his 2005 hit single. Two years later, he released “Bartender,” a song detailing how he caught feelings for a woman serving him drinks after a breakup. T-Pain clearly has a thing for women in the service industry but if he had to pick between the two, he’d choose the stripper.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 08: T-Pain performs onstage during Nickelodeon’s Second Annual SlimeFest at Huntington Bank Pavilion on June 08, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

“I would rather date a stripper than a bartender. Strippers are fucking crazy. All of them. You gotta be kind of crazy to be a stripper,” he said. “You could say you’re doing it for school — you’re crazy.”

“Males strippers too. N***as is crazy. Bro, you got to be crazy to do that shit. Can’t have a bunch of strangers tugging at your shit, my n***a,” he continued before theorizing what he’d be like as a stripper. “Throw on that new Drake, n***a, I’m out of there.”

Pain also described Akon’s rejection as a blessing in disguise. T-Pain wrote “I’m Sprung” with Akon in mind. But when the Akon rejected the demo, Pain began testing the waters in the clubs of Tallahassee.

“I had given up and became a writer for Konvict Music. I wasn’t really trying to be an artist anymore because it was too hard and I figured why not just go write songs for somebody that’s already famous?” He explained. “So, I wrote ‘I’m Sprung’ for Akon, Akon didn’t like it. I still liked the song so I took it to the club in Tallahasse. That DJ that played it passed it around a few times. I heard it on the radio and here we are.”

Watch the full episode below.