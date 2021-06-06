T-Pain says that his hit song, “I’m ‘N Luv (Wit a Stripper)," was originally made as a joke to make fun of one of his friends. T-Pain discussed the classic track on a new episode of Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast.

“My homeboy was tryna save strippers in the club,” he explained. “The song was a joke. I was literally making fun of him.”

He added: “We was just in the studio fucking around and Big Boi saying it was dope and I said yep.”



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

"I’m ‘N Luv (Wit a Stripper)" was released in 2006 and reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it T-Pain's third most successful single of his career.

Last month, T-Pain revealed his own podcast show called Nappy Boy Radio which was launched in partnership with PodcastOne.

“Too many conversations and interactions I was having with various people kept ending in the same way, with me saying, ‘Damn, we should have recorded that,’ so we decided to do just that and launch the Nappy Boy Radio podcast,” T-Pain told Deadline at the time. “Partnering with PodcastOne, a company that is talent first, was a no-brainer for us.”

Check out the clip from T-Pain's interview with Mike Tyson below.

