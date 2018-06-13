gay pride
- MusicHot Boy Turk Defends Blueface Celebrating His Son's SexualityBlueface recently celebrated his 6-year-old not being gay.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Shares Playful Pride Month Photo ShootThe artist shared the photos in celebration of the prideful month. By Madusa S.
- Beef50 Cent Ridicules Young Buck With Gay Pride Joke50 Cent sets aim at Young Buck with a gay pride joke after alleging for years that the rapper was dating a transgender woman.By Alex Zidel
- MusicIrv Gotti Says Hip Hop Doesn't Care If A Rapper Is GayThe record exec was asked about his thoughts on Lil Nas X coming out.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentMarlon Wayans Claps Back At Homophobes Targeting His DaughterMarlon Wayans is not here for the slander. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentGabrielle Union Explains Attending Gay Pride Parade With Family: "It Feels Normal"She says she went to her first Pride parade when she was eight-years-oldBy Erika Marie
- EntertainmentMillie Bobby Brown Leaves Twitter After Being Turned Into Homophobic MemesThe fourteen-year-old actress would rather leave than deal with the trolls.By Zaynab