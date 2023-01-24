Blueface isn’t backing down from a fight with DJ Akademiks. The “Thotiana” rapper continued to go at Akademiks on Twitter during a series of posts fired off on Tuesday.

Before Blueface began tweeting again, Akademiks targeted the rapper’s partner: “I got $5 K per N***a who F*cked BLUEFACE girl who down to get on my twitch stream breaking it down how it happened. DNA test included, F*ck maury, BIG AK finna do a paternity test for that broke Ass N***a BLUEFACE. Im pledging $50k for this effort, WHO GOT BLUEFACE girl pregnant.”

Blueface later tweeted: “Ak want me to fight a female instead of him at 31 years old give it up bro squabble up or shut up.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 29: Blueface is seen on April 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“We all know when a N***a turning a fade down an @Akademiks is clearly turning it down the best way he know how to,” he added.

“N****s always use a bitch as a cop out sound like a bitch ass N***a to me,” he continued. “N***a said MMA he must wanna wrestle or some lol cuz ak fasho can’t throw no kicks with his fat ass.”

Afterward, he accused Akademiks of being in a “committed relationship” with Celina Powell.

“Ak is offering 5k to 10 n****s to take the fade for him,” he further wrote. “I must be the big bad wolf or some cuz he was so gangsta for lil baby.”

The feud between Akademiks and Blueface has been going on for quite some time, but has been feverishly heating up in the last 24 hours. Blueface previously criticized Akademiks on No Jumper. Later, Akademiks reported that the rapper’s $1.5M home is in pre-foreclosure.

Check out Blueface’s latest posts regarding Akademiks below.

I got $5 K per Nigga who F*cked BLUEFACE girl who down to get on my twitch stream breaking it down how it happened. DNA test included. F*ck maury. BIG AK finna do a paternity test for that broke Ass Nigga BLUEFACE . Im pledging $50k for this effort. WHO GOT BLUEFACE girl pregnant https://t.co/FGj9HnzWeX — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 24, 2023

Ak want me to fight a female instead of him at 31 years old give it up bro squabble up or shut up — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 24, 2023

We all know when a Nigga turning a fade down an @Akademiks is clearly turning it down the best way he know how to 🙅🏽‍♂️ — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 24, 2023

Niggas always use a bitch as a cop out sound like a bitch ass Nigga to me — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 24, 2023

Nigga said MMA he must wanna wrestle or some lol cuz ak fasho can’t throw no kicks with his fat ass — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 24, 2023

Ak was Ina committed relationship with celina Powell come on cuz you really wan talk about a bitch bro 😂 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 24, 2023