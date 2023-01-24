Blueface Continues To Call Out DJ Akademiks Over Fight
Blueface continued to call out Akademiks on Twitter, Tuesday.
Blueface isn’t backing down from a fight with DJ Akademiks. The “Thotiana” rapper continued to go at Akademiks on Twitter during a series of posts fired off on Tuesday.
Before Blueface began tweeting again, Akademiks targeted the rapper’s partner: “I got $5 K per N***a who F*cked BLUEFACE girl who down to get on my twitch stream breaking it down how it happened. DNA test included, F*ck maury, BIG AK finna do a paternity test for that broke Ass N***a BLUEFACE. Im pledging $50k for this effort, WHO GOT BLUEFACE girl pregnant.”
Blueface later tweeted: “Ak want me to fight a female instead of him at 31 years old give it up bro squabble up or shut up.”
“We all know when a N***a turning a fade down an @Akademiks is clearly turning it down the best way he know how to,” he added.
“N****s always use a bitch as a cop out sound like a bitch ass N***a to me,” he continued. “N***a said MMA he must wanna wrestle or some lol cuz ak fasho can’t throw no kicks with his fat ass.”
Afterward, he accused Akademiks of being in a “committed relationship” with Celina Powell.
“Ak is offering 5k to 10 n****s to take the fade for him,” he further wrote. “I must be the big bad wolf or some cuz he was so gangsta for lil baby.”
The feud between Akademiks and Blueface has been going on for quite some time, but has been feverishly heating up in the last 24 hours. Blueface previously criticized Akademiks on No Jumper. Later, Akademiks reported that the rapper’s $1.5M home is in pre-foreclosure.
Check out Blueface’s latest posts regarding Akademiks below.