Chrisean Rock Refers To Blueface As Her “Dusty Ex”

Chrisean Rock recently took to social media to let fans know that she’s moving on from her previous relationship. She shared a clip on her Instagram Story of a woman intently running away from a man, with the caption “My dusty ex trying to get me back after I realize my worth and move on.” The 23-year-old is currently pregnant with Blueface’s child, and it appears as though she’s kicked him to the curb for good.

The second season of the former couple’s Zeus series, Crazy in Love, premiered on July 16. As expected, the drama-filled premiere featured countless tears, fights, and more. Since the beginning, the couple has been known for their tumultuous relationship. Things have only heated up since Chrisean’s pregnancy announcement. Last week, Chrisean told fans she’s moved on, and is eager to show off her “new blessings.” Blueface has been focused on his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, in the meantime.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Hilariously Reacts To Blueface’s Corny Antics On “Crazy In Love”

Chrisean Rock Is Over It

It seems like Chrisean has made the decision to go through with the final months of her pregnancy without the rapper, which many fans believe is in her best interest. Recently, Chrisean also revealed plans to remove her seven tattoo tributes to her now-ex boyfriend. She previously claimed that she was still “attached” to the artwork, despite the relationship coming to an end. Just last month, the mother-to-be claimed to “know” she’ll never be getting rid of the tattoos, despite considering it.

Last month, Blueface announced his new record label, Milf Music. He kicked things off with the promotion of Jaidyn Alexis’ first single, “Stewie.” Unfortunately, it appears as though fans aren’t loving the track based off of her recent performance. She took the stage at Druski’s show alongside Blueface, and was instantly met with disapproval. Despite being booed, she continued the performance and later called it “crazy work.”

Read More: Blueface Says He’s “Stuck” With Chrisean Rock In “Crazy In Love” Season 2 Premiere

[Via]