Blueface’s GF Jaidyn Alexis Celebrates Performance Despite Boos

Blueface is one of the most viral rappers on social media these days, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Overall, he is someone who frequently gets into drama with Chrisean Rock. She is currently pregnant with their child, however, they are no longer together. Instead, Blue is currently with the mother of his other child. The woman in question is Jaidyn Alexis, who has spent quite a bit of time with the rapper as of late. In fact, he seems to be using this relationship to get at Chrisean, who claims to be over it.

Crazy In Love is about to release its second season, and you can imagine that all sorts of antics are surrounding this new show. Trailers have been dropping over the past few weeks, and it seems like some debauchery is afoot. That said, Blueface was recently out and about with Alexis at a show over the weekend. According to HipHopDX, he even brought out Alexis to perform her song “Stewie.” In the end, however, this turned out to be a miscalculation.

Read More: Blueface And Crip Mac Connect At Druski Show

Blueface Brings Out Jaidyn Alexis

Blueface's girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis gets boo'd while performing "Stewie" single https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/EqHD5L9L7z — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 17, 2023

to be bullied by saying i look like druski n stewie then preform a song called stewie at a druski comedy show CRAZY WORK — Jaidyn Alexis (@jaidynalexxis) July 16, 2023

In the clip up above, you can see how uninterested the crowd is in Alexis’ performance. She isn’t exactly a seasoned performer when it comes to rap, and the crowd could easily recognize that. This subsequently led to a whole lot of boos. If the crowd was loaded up with tomatoes, we’re sure they would have thrown them at her. Needless to say, Blueface may have to rethink bringing her out for another song performance. Despite this, she didn’t seem to care, as she celebrated the performance. “To be bullied by saying i look like druski n stewie then preform a song called stewie at a druski comedy show CRAZY WORK,” she wrote.

This is just yet more proof that Blueface always brings the antics, wherever he goes. Whether you like it or not, he is here to stay in the rap ecosystem. Although his music may not top the charts, he knows how to market himself and the people around him. Let us know what you think of “Stewie” by Jaidyn Alexis, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

Read More: Blueface Puts Chrisean Rock On Blast For Frequent Lies In New “Crazy In Love” Teaser, Fans Applaud Him

[Via]