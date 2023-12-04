Karlissa Saffold Reacts To Son Blueface "Rescuing" His Son From Chrisean Rock's Friend

Drama surrounding Chrisean Rock and Blueface got off to a really wild and dangerous start this week. Moreover, apparently on Sunday night (December 3), he "rescued" their child Chrisean Jr. from his babysitter, Rock's friend, at 4AM after he found out that she allegedly was out on the town with a man. Karlissa Saffold, the rapper's mother, took to Instagram recently to react to this, but that's not the whole story. At the time of writing this article, news broke about the Baddies Starr going on Instagram Live with Jaidyn Alexis, claiming that Blue actually beat her friend up. Not only that, but she claimed that he got into a car accident with their son, so this is all very nasty stuff.

"Y'all text my son and tell him that's a set up," Blueface's mother expressed. "I seen my friend do before. Y'all just pray [prayer hands emoji]. You can't kidnap your own baby in California. Stop telling me to go get her they baby. She said she don't never want me with him. His daddy got him Just pray for the baby and the outcome [prayer hands emoji]. I'm here if and when they need me other than that call John. You do not need no birth certificate in California. He has that DNA paperwork she gave him."

Blueface's Mom Speaks On Him "Kidnapping" His Son

However, these aren't the only players chiming in on this scandal that are directly related to this inner circle. For example, Chrisean Rock's sister Tesehki blasted her friend Marsh, presumably for allowing this to happen while she took care of Junior. Still, without much other context, it's a hard situation to call and one that will likely dominate all their social media pages in the near future. "Bring Marsh to me I see she aint learn her lesson the first time. Time to eat baby!!" Rock's sister tweeted.

Meanwhile, this all comes amid a recently streamed fight between Blue and his boo and other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, plus rumors that the two broke up. With this in mind, this situation could cause even further conflict, spats, and chaos in everyone's lives. Hopefully this all goes down while Junior is safe, sound, and as removed from these consequences as possible. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock.

