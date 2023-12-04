Blueface's Adult Content Preferences Had Jaidyn Alexis Feeling A Type Of Way

Alexis felt that the California rapper was purposely trying to throw her under the bus with his answers on N3on's livestream.

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis recently popped out as special guests on popular streamer N3on's live session, and it was quite the bizarre crossover. At some point, the topic of adult films came up, and it seems like the media personality asked the California rapper about what he likes to watch. To that, he answered "ebony," which had his girlfriend fire off a pretty indignant reaction, asking why he's got to do all that. The "Bleed It" MC retorted with the claim that she likes similar content, and said that it's "hard" for him to watch other races have intercourse. "I think you should shut the f**k up," Alexis snapped back.

What's funny is that this was a surprisingly common topic in recent headlines, so this is now Blueface's narrative when it comes to media coverage. His mother Karlissa Saffold also spoke on his adult search leanings, which is even more uncomfortable to hear than it is to describe. "My son say he jack off to the people that look like his mama," she said on IG Live this past weekend. "He say he like the ebony b***hes, I can't make this s**t up. I don't give a f**k how much wine she give me, I can't make this up. I seen it girl. She got mad when he said he like ebony. B***h, your baby ebony."

Blueface Angers Jaidyn Alexis While Discussing Adult Films With N3on: Watch

However, it's possible that this will only further drive a rift in between the couple, who are apparently on a rocky path. Many social media users speculated that they broke up after Blueface deleted many pictures with her from his Instagram page. With this recent stream in mind, maybe this is just part of their media plan to keep clicks rolling in and stir up the pot. After all, their antics are part of why they're so famous, and folks can't get enough of the drama.

Meanwhile, we're sure that the 26-year-old can find new ways to go viral. For example, he recently made his private jet stop flight just so he could get some McDonald's... and it cost him $10,000. Nothing like a good burger, we guess. For more news and the latest updates on Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis, come back to HNHH.

