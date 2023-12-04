Chrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki Calls Out Rock's Best Following Blueface Baby Incident

Overnight a surreal new story hit the internet in the newest chapter of Chrisean Rock and Blueface's parental drama. In a video Blue shared on his Instagram he's carrying his son through a parking lot very late at night. In the clip, he said he had to "rescue" his son because there was nobody watching him. It's unclear how exactly he got into the situation as he spends much of the video speculating on what Chrisean might be doing at the time.

Now Chrisean Rock's sister Tesehki is breaking her silence on the matter. But surprisingly, she takes issue with Rock's best friend and reported babysitter Marsh. Tesehki tweeted "Bring Marsh to me I see she aint learn her lesson the first time. Time to eat baby!!" Without the full story, it's hard to tell what specific role Marsh might have played in the situation. Fans in the comments speculate on why Tesehki might have chosen to take aim at Marsh, or just express confusion about the entire situation. Check out the original tweet and fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Chrisean's Rock Sister Tesehki Teases Fans With New Music On Instagram

Chrisean Rock's Best Friend Called Out By Her Sister

In the comments fans speculate and debate on the entire situation. Some came away from the entire thing just confused. "I don’t understand this. Why isn’t the friend a fit babysitter? The child wasn’t in harms way, what’s the major problem here?" one of the top comments on the post reads. "i’m confused …… how did he get the baby? where is the babies clothes in December? & did marsh say she didn’t want to babysit anymore? did he just pop up like HOW did any of this happen? cause why Marsh about to get bashed upside her head, what she do?" another agrees.

What do you think of Tesehki's tweet criticizing Marsh over the situation with Chrisean Rock and Blueface's child? Who do you think is at fault in the situation? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Slams Blueface As A "Dead Beat"

[Via]