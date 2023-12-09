Chrisean Rock & Marissa Da'Nae Blast Blueface For Reaction To NLE Choppa's BM Rejecting Him

Throughout their rise to fame, we've seen points in time when both Blueface and Chrisean Rock have the upper hand, though more often than not, both are operating under faulty logic. That's been especially true so far in December as they continue to fall into the trap of using social media to lash out at each other. It all began when the father of three "kidnapped" his youngest son from the Baddies cast member's friend who was babysitting him before attempting to beat her up. Since then we've seen Jaidyn Alexis put her beef with Blue's other co-parent to the side so they could trash his home, meanwhile, the California native is back to telling the world that Junior isn't his son.

Rock has been ranting online about her Cr*zy In Love co-star's jealous behaviour, suggesting that her ongoing fling with K Suave has him in his feelings. However, it's worth noting that Blue is allegedly still hitting up other women, including NLE Choppa's baby mother, Marissa Da'Nae. The young mothers got on Instagram Live on Saturday (December 9) afternoon to speak their truth, revealing that the MILF Music founder caught an attitude when facing rejection.

Read More: NLE Choppa Welcomes New Son Chozen Wone

Chrisean Rock is Coming After Her Baby Daddy

"He pulled me to the side, he asked me what my name was. I just told him that I'm not interested, you know, I know your baby mom," Marissa recalled as Chrisean listened intently. "He was like, 'How well do you know her? Can you call her?'" her story continued. Despite also pointing out that Blue knows who her child's father is, he remained persistent in trying to pursue her. "He was like, 'So you gonna choose my baby mama over me?'"

While Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis managed to put their differences aside and come together in favour of holding Blueface accountable for his bulls**t, the rapper's mom, Karlissa Saffold, continues to carelessly spill NSFW tea about not only her life but also her son's alleged adult video preferences. Read her disturbing comments at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Blueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Dishes On His Alleged Adult Video Preferences

[Via]