Thotiana
- MusicBlueface & Soulja Boy Beef Over "Verzuz" Battle ClaimsAccording to Soulja Boy, he'd win the battle easily, as Blueface would simply perform "Thotiana" five times.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBlueface Reflects On Life Changing Cardi B Feature On "Thotiana"Blueface explains how he landed a Cardi B feature on "Thotiana." By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Fiercely Snaps At Rapper Accusing Her Of Stealing LyricsCardi B claps back at Dela Wesst, a rapper accusing her of stealing lyrics in "Clout" and the "Thotiana" remix.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlueface & DaBaby Pose With Presidential Impostor On "Obama" Music Video SetBlueface is preparing for the release of his album "Find The Beat" and continues to promote the project with his DaBaby-assisted single.By Erika Marie
- AnticsBlueface Serves The Damn Strokes As "Thotiana" Goes PlatinumBlueface unleashed. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIDK Takes To Blueface's "Thotiana" With A VengeanceIDK goes in. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBlueface Gives House Tour & Shows Crips-Inspired ArtworkBlueface, baby. By Aida C.
- MusicBlueface Speaks On Orgies, "Thotiana" & Will Smith In New VlogBlueface lets the cameras into his life for 36 hours straight.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlueface Brings His Kid On Stage During Recent PerformanceBlueface and his son turn up with an excited crowd.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentShaq Hilariously Attempts To Buss It Down To "Thotiana"He may have wanted to buss it down, but his knees didn't.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosSoulja Boy Keeps Pressure On Tyga With "Thotiana" VisualsSoulja Boy's rinse, recycle, repeat campaign spills into April.By Devin Ch
- NewsKizz Daniel Issues "Fvck You" Challenge, Tiwa Savage & Davido RespondIs Kizz Daniel dividing the Afrobeats' community into factions?By Devin Ch
- MusicWack 100 Says Joe Budden Doesn't Like "Thotiana" Because His Girl Was A "Thot"Blueface's manager went in.By Erika Marie
- MusicBlueface Responds To 6ix9ine's Baby Mama Claiming She Made "Thotiana" A HitBlueface just wants his credit.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMannie Fresh Praises "Marketing Genius" Birdman Over Blueface SigningThe legendary Mannie Fresh praises his former collaborator's savvy. By Mitch Findlay
- Music6ix9ine's Baby Mama Claims She Made Blueface's "Thotiana" PopSara Molina channels Dr. Evil with her demands. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWack 100 Says Cardi B "Thotiana" Remix "Killed" Nicki Minaj's "Barbiana"Blueface seemed to agree with his statement.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian Eyes Kendall Jenner's Booty With Blueface "Thotiana" ReferenceBooty runs in the family.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlueface's "Thotiana" Producer Confirms The Song's Sequel ExistsBlueface is capitalizing off of his breakout hit as much as he can.By Aron A.