Chrisean Rock Disses Blueface On Gloss Up's "N.A.L.B." Single: Stream

Chrisean Rock's musical career didn't take off until Blueface took her under his wing. Now, the 23-year-old is flourishing in her own lane as she continues to network with other femcees. This New Music Friday (December 15), Junior's mom has a new collaboration with Gloss Up for her fans. After listening to Blueface and his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, talk their s**t in her music, Rock has some things to get off her chest – specifically about her recent allegations surrounding her co-parent's sexuality.

As you may recall, after Blue publicly accused the Baltimore native of sleeping with Cardi B's husband, Offset, she quickly turned the tables and hinted at finding LGBTQ+ pornography in his search history. "I shoulda got him pregnant because he actin' like a fruity loop," Rock raps on Gloss' "N.A.L.B." single. "Moet, send the addy / I'm with Big Gloss in a black caddy / Real ni**a, I go too hard / His name Chrisean, 'cuz I'm daddy," she continues, name-dropping her three-month-old son.

Read More: Chrisean Rock's Blueface Tattoo Cover-Up & K Suave Ink Look Great As Jaidyn Alexis Celebrates Singledom

Chrisean Rock Calls Blueface A "Fruity Loop" On New Gloss Up Collab

Even with her first pregnancy and countless drama with her baby daddy, Rock still stayed busy with new music this year. "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" with Lil Mabu was her first diss track of the season, and before that, she gave us "Baby Father Drama," "Back Against the Wall, Pt. 2," "The Streets," "Keep Swimming," and "Mars." In the early weeks of 2023 she also released "Lit," and had a fake wedding with Blueface in his "Dear Rock" visual after she announced she was expecting his child.

Check out the Aaron Penney-directed visual for Gloss Up's "N.A.L.B." with Chrisean Rock above. If you're feeling the femcees' collaborative effort, you can add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Elsewhere this weekend, we're spotlighting two new singles from Lil Baby, "Cr*zy" and "350," at the link below.

Read More: Lil Baby Drops Off Two-Pack With "Cr*zy" And "350"

Quotable Lyrics:

Moet, send the addy

I'm with Big Gloss in a black caddy

Real ni**a, I go too hard

His name Chrisean, 'cuz I'm daddy

[Via]